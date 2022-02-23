Police and protesters clash in late-night drama, prepping for a move to phase 3 and stand-off continues between Ukraine and Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Wellington resident has been told there are not enough police staff to help find his stolen van, despite CCTV footage that could help solve the crime.

Sean Hogan said he received an email from police yesterday saying "we are aware of all the cameras on Tory Street but we have no capacity to collect any at this stage as all our staff are deployed to Parliament, unfortunately".

The frustrated Wellingtonian resident vented on Twitter, saying now is a prime opportunity for criminals to strike.

"@nzpolice can't investigate my stolen van, despite me pointing them to CCTV, because 'all our staff are deployed to Parliament'.

"So one part of the city is a literal shit show. The rest of it is unguarded."

If anyone wants to commit some crime in Welly, now is your chance.@nzpolice can’t investigate my stolen van, despite me pointing them to CCTV, because “all our staff are deployed to Parliament”.



So one part of the city is a literal shit show. The rest of it is unguarded. 🤙🏻

In a follow-up, Hogan posted CCTV footage of the theft, saying he found the culprit himself.

I spent all day Monday sourcing private CCTV and even found video of the culprit and the theft (vid attached) including the direction they came from. I pointed police to council owned CCTV from that direction for them to access (on police advice) and the above was the response. pic.twitter.com/ReJQ2Z6BBX — Sean Hogan (@SeanHoganNZ) February 23, 2022

"I spent all day Monday sourcing private CCTV and even found video of the culprit and the theft (vid attached) including the direction they came from. I pointed police to council-owned CCTV from that direction for them to access (on police advice) and the above was the response."

However, in an official statement to 1 News, police backtracked on the initial response sent to Hogan saying they are still "responding to reports of crime that are not related to the protest".

They also said "Wellington police continue to have staff servicing the city", but did confirm a "large number of staff from Wellington District and from across the country [were] deployed to policing the protest activity at Parliament".

Hogan told 1 News his van was found by a member of the public on the road but was "completely stripped internally".

He said he received an email from police to confirm they "weren't progressing the investigation" because of a lack of "forensic evidence to help".