Andrew Little has committed to stand for ‘two terms at least" if elected Wellington mayor to bring some stability to the city - but one of his opponents says such an assumption is “extremely arrogant”.
Wellington has struggled to hold on to leaders with a succession of one-term mayors over the past decade.
When Tory Whanau first stood, she made it clear she wanted to serve three terms in the top job.
What’s behind Wellington’s high turnover of mayors?
Other comparable New Zealand centres haven’t faced the same level of mayoral turnover as the capital. Upper Hutt for example has only had two mayors since 1977.
Local government scholar Dr Andy Asquith from University of Technology Sydney believes it is an issue for the city.
He blames Wellington City Council’s “political culture”, being the city at the heart of Government, as well as the two most recent mayors “unable to provide leadership in the council chamber”.
“They have one vote on the council table and their job is to pull the council together and to build a coalition behind their agenda and certainly Andy Foster was unable to do so, and the current mayor is unable to do so," Asquith said.
He said Wellington is different from the rest of the country in its “chopping and changing” of mayors.
“For all his many faults, Wayne Brown, I think he’s done a half decent job in Auckland.
“He was a divisive character when he was first elected [...] but he seems to have pulled his head in and got down to the task of pulling people together.”
Asquith believes Little could be the solution, following years of poor leadership and instability.
“He’s the sensible grow up that Wellington desperately needs in the council chamber”, he said.
