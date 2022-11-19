Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Andrew Kirton: National needs to woo or rule out NZ First liaison

By Andrew Kirton
4 mins to read
NZ First leader Winston Peters raises his head again as likely king or queenmaker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Assuming Shane Jones is hosting his famous Waitangi Weekend party at his Kerikeri home next February, he may need a few more crayfish.

With New Zealand First polling at 4.4 per cent in this

