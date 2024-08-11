Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Analysis: Why environment groups are accusing the Government of a ‘war on nature’ – Jamie Morton

Jamie Morton
By
11 mins to read
Well over a thousand demonstrators have packed into Auckland’s Aotea Square for the 'March For Nature' protest against the Government’s Fast Track Approvals Bill.

ANALYIS

Outrage over a raft of policy shifts in the environment space recently drew more than 20,000 marchers onto the streets of Auckland. What’s the furore over? Jamie Morton explains.

An assault. An “all-out war”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand