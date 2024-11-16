Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Analysis: COP29 UN climate summit - where does New Zealand stand?

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Delegates from nearly 200 nations are gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan, for this year’s UN climate change summit. Photo / Getty Images

ANALYSIS

  • Delegates from nearly 200 nations are gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan, for this year’s UN climate change summit.
  • New Zealand and other countries hope to secure a new deal on climate finance and nail down rules around international carbon markets.
  • Critics argue New Zealand, soon to release its next emissions reductions plan, is doing far from enough to tackle the climate crisis.

New Zealand is among nearly 200 nations negotiating at the UN’s climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. What do we want there? And can we stand by our climate credentials? Jamie Morton explains.

What’s the summit about?

The UN-led COP (Conference of Parties) summits are the most important

