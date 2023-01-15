Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

How NZ’s $1.3b climate change fund is being spent on the Pacific, and why advocates are keeping ‘close watch’

Michael Neilson
By
6 mins to read
Pacific leaders say the number one security issue facing the region is climate change.

Pacific leaders say the number one security issue facing the region is climate change.

New Zealand is spending at under half the rate needed to meet its $1.3 billion international climate change financing target, with advocates “watching closely” to ensure it doesn’t become an act of greenwashing.

Experts are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics