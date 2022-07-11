Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Pacific Islands Forum 2022: Climate advocates urge Australia to match NZ on 'existential threat'

7 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern Addresses Lowy Institute from Sydney

PM Jacinda Ardern Addresses Lowy Institute from Sydney

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Australia's new government has vowed to take a lead on climate change, and in doing so repair relations with Pacific Island countries who took offence to years of inaction. Australia currently lags well behind New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.