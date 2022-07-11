PM Jacinda Ardern Addresses Lowy Institute from Sydney

Australia's new government has vowed to take a lead on climate change, and in doing so repair relations with Pacific Island countries who took offence to years of inaction. Australia currently lags well behind New Zealand on climate action, and advocates say a little transtasman rivalry at the Pacific Islands Forum this week could be on the cards. Michael Neilson reports.

One of the world's most fierce climate change "warriors" has challenged Australia to up its game and outdo Tasman counterpart New Zealand.

Former Kiribati president Anote Tong is world-renowned for his tireless climate change advocacy, with his home country predicted to be literally underwater in a mere matter of decades.

At a regional level, Tong spent years butting heads with Australian leaders over their climate change inaction, but he's hopeful the new government led by Anthony Albanese will open a new chapter.

And he's also hoping a bit of transtasman rivalry at the Pacific Islands Forum this week could help the two countries finally take the action needed.

"I really hope the Australians are listening to that - I think it's a very serious commitment New Zealand has made."

Former Kiribati president Anote Tong during a visit to New Zealand in 2011. Photo / Greg Bowker

With China and security concerns set to dominate talks this week at the leaders' meeting in Suva, Fiji, Tong and a group of former politicians and experts urge them not to lose sight of the most important issue.

"The agreement between Solomon Islands and China is not such a big issue for us," said Tong, Kiribati president from 2003 to 2016 and now a member of Pacific Elders Voice.

"Obviously, it's an issue for Australia with regard to security. But we've always said climate change is the biggest security threat for Pacific island countries.

"And our concern was that the focus on the Chinese initiative would begin to overshadow that.

"Many homes are already gone. We are having water salination issues. People are already feeling the impacts.

"We have the highest number of vulnerable countries, and I think the forum needs to be very solid on this."

Tong said if countries wanted to be more involved in the Pacific, such as China and the United States, they needed to take more seriously their main concerns.

"If you want to partner with us you have to partner with us on our greatest challenge."

Low-lying Pacific island nations face an existential threat from climate change, and as such have been urging the world to keep global warming below a maximum of 1.5C. This target requires countries to make as ambitious cuts to greenhouse gas emissions as possible, and fast.

Australia and New Zealand are among the highest greenhouse gas emitters per capita in the world, and as such carry great responsibility to reduce their emissions. As the wealthiest nations in the Pacific Islands Forum, they are also looked to for financial contributions to assist others.

Australia has long been regarded a laggard on climate change action, largely for its devotion to coal and years of conservative leaders who have raised scepticism of its impacts.

Conversely, New Zealand and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have drawn praise in recent years from regional leaders for comparatively ambitious emissions targets and advocacy on the world stage.

New Zealand has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and reducing net emissions by 50 per cent below gross 2005 levels by 2030, which it says is in line with the global 1.5C target.

Last year the Government upped climate finance support, to help developing countries reduce emissions and for adaptation efforts, to $1.3 billion over four years - at least half of which will go to the Pacific. This puts it roughly on a par with Australia, despite having a fifth of the population and a much smaller economy.

Pressure is on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to up their climate change actions. Photo / AP

Australia is also committed to net zero emissions by 2050.

The Albanese government recently strengthened Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target to 43 per cent on 2005 levels (up from 26-28 per cent under Scott Morrison). He also committed to a National Transition Plan to take Australia to a "supercharged" clean energy future and move away from reliance on coal exports.

In their recent bilateral talks in Sydney, both he and Ardern spoke of collaboration on climate change as being a core part of ongoing relations.

On climate finance, Australia's commitment currently averages A$400 million a year. Experts estimate a "reasonable share" of what is needed globally is $2 billion to $3billion.

Pacific leaders have also been calling on Australia to rejoin the Green Climate Fund - set up to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to counter climate change.

Tong said he hoped those factors would encourage the new Australian government to up its game.

"Their lack of action in the past and really, in a sense, arrogance, can only attract negative response from Pacific island countries."

Tong has had many run-ins with Australian leaders, including in 2018 when reports emerged Australia's environment minister at the time, Melissa Price, allegedly told him it was "always about the cash" when Pacific Islands leaders came to Australia.

Tong said so far the new administration's approach and collaboration with New Zealand was "refreshing".

"We have always expressed hope that Australia and New Zealand would provide leadership, from our part of the world on climate action.

"And the New Zealand commitment, that's going to put a lot more pressure on Australia."

Tong said this meant addressing Australia's devotion to coal, which makes up a large amount of its exports, and climate financing. For New Zealand, Tong said they wanted to see stronger action on tackling agricultural emissions.

Pacific leaders say the number one security issue facing the region is climate change. Photo / Supplied

Tong said other issues that needed to be on the radar in coming years included managed retreat and even evacuation of islands, and he believed the forum should be the vehicle to raise these difficult topics.

"This is coming and we have to plan for it, migration with dignity - a proactive response to what's inevitable."

Australia Climate Council senior researcher and climate diplomacy expert Dr Wesley Morgan said there was much hope the new Albanese government would not only make up ground on climate change but become a leader.

"New Zealand has shown Australia up for some time now, and the Pacific countries have recognised this," Morgan said.

He referred to the last in-person forum, in Tuvalu in 2019, which went well overtime largely because of "robust discussions" about climate change involving former Australia PM Scott Morrison and Pacific leaders.

Shortly after, Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama tweeted a photo of himself and Ardern with words seemingly of both support and a dig at her counterpart: "When combatting climate change, it's good to have an ally like New Zealand in your corner."

Albanese has also repeatedly stated his aim of hosting the international climate change Conference of Parties 2024 alongside Pacific nations.

But to do so Albanese needed to get their support, and match rhetoric with action, Morgan said.

"I think we can expect some announcements soon, particularly around climate financing, and the forum would be an ideal place to do that."

Other issues potentially on the forum agenda will be support for Vanuatu's case to get the International Court of Justice – the world's highest court – to issue an Advisory Opinion on the climate crisis.

If successful, this would have huge implications for climate litigation, and could shape the way that domestic and international courts address issues relating to climate change.