National to announce agricultural emissions policy

National leader Christopher Luxon and agriculture spokesman Todd McClay. Photo / Michaela Pointon

National leader Christopher Luxon will announce National’s agricultural emissions policy at 1pm today.

National had previously been supportive of the He Waka Eke Noa proposal of farm-level emissions pricing, but the party had recently changed this position and now says it will create its own model.

National has long backed the primary sector-led group He Waka Eke Noa - which includes the likes of Dairy NZ, Federated Farmers and Beef and Lamb - which was set up to develop with the Government a world-first “split-gas” pricing scheme to include agriculture within the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) by 2025.

Its support was in line with the bipartisan approach the two major parties have taken on major climate change initiatives including the Zero Carbon Act.

Luxon said National’s backtrack on support for He Waka Eke Noa was down to the Government itself backing away from the policy.

The Government is currently supportive of most of He Waka Eke Noa, but disagrees with a couple of key aspects, most notably who gets to set the price of agricultural emissions. The sector wants a large degree of input into price-setting, the Government wants ministers to have the job.

Luxon said Labour was responsible for National pulling its support.

“We’ve been very supportive of the industry developing its own solution,” he told Newshub’s AM show last Wednesday.

“Sadly, what happened is the Government blew it up and it actually killed it itself,” Luxon said.

National’s agriculture spokesman Todd McClay said it was clear He Waka Eke Noa in itself was “dead”.

“It’s the Government’s fault. They’ve run out of time, they’ve shown extremely bad faith to the sector.”

McClay said aspects of the initiative were important, and had informed National’s approach to the issue.

He said National supported pricing agricultural emissions but not in a way that could lower production here and shift it overseas.

“The Government turned its back on that. We’ll be putting out a policy that shows we back farmers, that we support what they do, that we won’t drive them out of business or put up the cost of food, but we’ll also meet our obligations internationally.”