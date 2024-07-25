With most of the squad back from professional commitments in Super Rugby and overseas contracts, only three players from the starting 15 in first defence against King Country on June 26 remain in the starting line-up, while six are on the bench.

O’Donnell, of New South Wales, who was Australia Sevens player of the year in 2018 during a career of about 100 matches in tournaments worldwide in 2017-23, had three Northern Hemisphere seasons with Irish side Connacht before signing with the Canberra-based Brumbies.

Hawke’s Bay prospect Reuben Allen, twin brother of Hawke’s Bay squad member and New Zealand under-20 representative Tom Allen, has been named on the subs bench for Whanganui as a loan player in Heartland rugby this season.

Meanwhile, the Hawke’s Bay Tui, who reached the semifinals of the NPC Farah Palmer Cup in their first season back in the top grade of women’s rugby, have their first hit-out of the season, against Wellington Pride in Palmerston North on Saturday. Their first game in this season’s cup competition is against Counties Manukau at Mclean Park on August 17, a curtain-raiser to a Bunnings NPC and possible Ranfurly Shield match between the Magpies and Southland.

In the Super 8 first fifteens competition, Hastings and Napier boys’ high schools, which have each been beaten twice in five games, effectively have the last chance to keep their hopes of a final alive. Hastings have an away game against Tauranga Boys’ College, who has won all five games to date, including beating defending near-perennial champions Hamilton BHS, while Napier are also away to New Plymouth BHS, knowing their hopes are gone if both Tauranga and Hamilton are beaten during the weekend.

Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay Māori and the Wairoa sub-union open their representative seasons with a match at Taradale, while Central Hawke’s Bay defend challenge trophy the Bebbington Shield against Northern Whanganui at Park Island, Napier.

Teams for the Ranfurly Shield match

Hawke’s Bay: Pouri Rakete Stones, Jacob Devery, Joel Hintz; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain); Josh Gimblett, Sam Smith; Devan Flanders; Folau Fakatava, Harry Godfrey; Ben O’Donnell, Danny Toala, Nick Grigg, Freehom Vahaakolo; Mat Protheroe. Reserves: Kianu Kereru Symes, Tim Farrell, Joe Apikatoa, Frank Lochore, Semi Vodosese, Sam Wye, Meni Manase, Kere Penitito.

Whanganui: Keightley Watson, Alesana Tofa, Gabriel Hakaria; Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, Matthew Ashworth, Josefa Namosimalua, Jamie Hughes (captain); Douglas Horrocks; Eben Claassen, Dane Whale; Faleseu Tauailoto, Timoci Seruwalu, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Peceli Malanicagi; Tyler Rogers Holden: Subs: Joseph Edwards, Kereti Tamou, Kamipeli Latu, Ngapuke Patea, Reuben Allen, Kahl Elers-Green, Ethan Robinson, Mitai Hemi.

The match will be livestreamed on the Hawke’s Bay Magpies Facebook page.