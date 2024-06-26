Mark Mitchell is in Hawke’s Bay, Wairoa, and Tairāwhiti to assess the situation and support local response to the flooding.

It was almost a throwback to the past as the Hawke’s Bay Magpies opened a new Ranfurly Shield era with a 57-7 win over the King Country Rams in Hastings rain on Wednesday.

In a splash of water prop Tim Farrell scores Hawke's Bay's fourth try, which, with a conversion to Jonty Stewart, made it 26-0 to Hawke's Bay at halftime in the Ranfurly Shield defence in Hastings. The Bay beat King Country 57-7. Photo / Paul Taylor.

The infield at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park’s William Nelson Athletics Arena was in firm but sodden condition despite the heavy rain, which continued as the Magpies scored nine tries. The match was played almost nine months to the day after the Bay regained shield supremacy by beating the Wellington Lions in Wellington.

The Magpies scored two converted tries in the first 10 minutes, the second to goal-kicking first five-eighths Jonty Stewart, a great-grandson of All Blacks legend Cyril Brownlie, who played for Hawke’s Bay in the union’s first-ever shield defence in 1922.

It was 26-0 at halftime.