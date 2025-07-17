“I was standing on the deck of a friend’s house in Te Awanga, waiting for him to get home,” he said. “I was looking out at the Cape just as the sun was setting, and it instantly caught my eye. Pretty much this exact view. I just thought: that’s it. That’s Hawke’s Bay in one frame.

“It’s not the iconic view from just around the corner, where you see the gannet colony and the little island at the end,” he said. “But that’s exactly why I liked it. This is the view locals have a relationship with. The one we all see all the time. It’s personal.

“Sometimes the most powerful view isn’t the picture-perfect postcard shot – it’s the one we know the best.”

The piece is the latest addition to Helmore’s ongoing series of Cape Kidnappers works.

In his signature style, Helmore builds and intensifies both volume and structure through the dynamic interplay of light and shadow, while bold graphic disruptions create a striking balance between abstraction and figuration.

The scene also stands as a vivid testament to Hawke’s Bay’s reputation as a world-class wine-producing region, encapsulating its temperate climate, abundant sunshine and distinctive mineral-rich soils. A solitary car parked on the beach imparts a sense of scale while simultaneously reflecting the casual yet pragmatic spirit of the area’s inhabitants.

“This is a deeply personal piece that speaks to home, heritage and connection,” Helmore said. “Being able to contribute to Cranford Hospice through my art is incredibly meaningful, and sharing this moment, even from afar, is something very special to me.”

Kershaw said: “It’s an honour to include Joe as this year’s feature artist. His work is both powerful and poetic, and the personal connection to the auction’s history makes his involvement feel especially poignant.

“We are confident this remarkable piece will captivate collectors and inspire generous bidding.”

Tickets for the auction can be purchased from the auction website.