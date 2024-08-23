Alleged killer of Yanfei Bao appears in court

Tingjun Cao is charged with murdering Yanfei Bao on July 19, 2023. Photo / George Heard

On Friday, the court heard that “all matters remained on track” for his scheduled trial date.

The murder accused, who was wearing a green top, glasses and had visibly longer hair, did not have an interpreter in court.

Prosecutor Pip Currie said some Crown witnesses at the trial would require an interpreter.

Yanfei Bao's remains were found on private farmland in the Greenpark area south of Christchurch on July 30 this year, after she went missing in July 2023. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating Bao’s disappearance confirmed the discovery of remains in an area of private farmland in the Greenpark area south of Christchurch on July 30.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said on the day she was “confident” the remains - that were exhumed from a shallow grave along a tree line - belonged to the missing real estate agent.

Bao’s remains were accepted by the coroner three days later.

“This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family,” Reeves said.

The 44-year-old real estate agent went missing from the Christchurch suburb of Hornby in July 2023.

The scene examination at the property Bao’s remains were found at has been completed.