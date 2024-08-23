Advertisement
Alleged killer of Yanfei Bao appears in court

RNZ
Police are confident they have found the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald

By Adam Burns of RNZ

The man charged with the murder of Yanfei Bao has appeared in court for the first time since her remains were found last month.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao appeared for a callover in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday, via audio-visual link.

The 53-year-old was intially charged with Bao’s kidnapping but was later charged with murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to the killing and will face trial on October 21.

Tingjun Cao is charged with murdering Yanfei Bao on July 19, 2023. Photo / George Heard
On Friday, the court heard that “all matters remained on track” for his scheduled trial date.

The murder accused, who was wearing a green top, glasses and had visibly longer hair, did not have an interpreter in court.

Prosecutor Pip Currie said some Crown witnesses at the trial would require an interpreter.

Yanfei Bao's remains were found on private farmland in the Greenpark area south of Christchurch on July 30 this year, after she went missing in July 2023. Photo / Supplied
Police investigating Bao’s disappearance confirmed the discovery of remains in an area of private farmland in the Greenpark area south of Christchurch on July 30.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said on the day she was “confident” the remains - that were exhumed from a shallow grave along a tree line - belonged to the missing real estate agent.

Bao’s remains were accepted by the coroner three days later.

“This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family,” Reeves said.

The 44-year-old real estate agent went missing from the Christchurch suburb of Hornby in July 2023.

The scene examination at the property Bao’s remains were found at has been completed.

