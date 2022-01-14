The identify of the man who died after a suspected stabbing has been released by police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The name of the man who died after a suspected stabbing in the Auckland suburb of Albany has been released by police.

He was Lele He, 35, of Mt Albert.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, said a 31-year-old man had been charged with He's murder and the matter was before the court.

"Police extend our sympathies to Mr He's friends and family and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time."

At about 1.30am on Wednesday, January 12, police were called to Vinewood Drive where a man was located with critical injuries after a fight between two groups that were known to each other.

He died while being transported to hospital.

Another man at the scene was taken into custody.

A witness at the scene last night described police descending on the street, where a tent had been placed over the crime scene.

He said there were about six detectives at the scene around 3am on Wednesday.