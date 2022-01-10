Police launch homicide investigation after death of Gisborne toddler

Gisborne police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 19-month-old toddler.

The toddler was brought into Gisborne Hospital with critical injuries on Thursday, January 6 and was subsequently flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland. Sadly, the toddler died today.

A scene examination has been completed at a residential address in Te Hapara, Gisborne. Police enquiries into the nature and circumstances surrounding the infant's injuries are continuing.

"Police are speaking to a number of people, but we would like to speak to anyone else who may have information that could assist our enquiries in determining how the toddler's injuries were sustained."

If you can help, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 220106/5689.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.