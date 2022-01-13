December 24 2021 Two assailants burst into a Mt Roskill house and shot dead a young man and attacked two others with a machete. Video: NZ Herald / Hayden Woodward

A man has been charged with murder in what police describe as a "significant breakthrough" after the fatal shooting of Brian James in Auckland's Mt Roskill two days before Christmas.

Police have a warrant for the arrest of a second alleged offender who is still on the run - Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen, known as Angelo.

His current location is unknown, and police say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Thomsen is described as a male Pacific Islander aged 42, and has a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 111 immediately.

Anyone who sees Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen, known as Angelo, should call 111 immediately, police say. Photo / Supplied

James, 23, was shot inside a Kainga Ora house on Glass Rd in Mt Roskill on December 23.

Auckland City detectives, along with Hawke's Bay officers, arrested an Auckland man who was found at a Napier address overnight.

He has been charged with James' murder and with wounding with intent to injure in relation to two other victims of the alleged attack.

The man, aged 33, is appeared in Hastings District Court this afternoon briefly, and did not apply for bail.

He was granted interim name suppression until at least his next court date, in the Auckland High Court on February 2.

Wearing a white t-shirt and mask, he waved to a female supporter who was in tears at the back of the courtroom, before being led out of the courtroom into the cells.

No pleas were entered.

Speaking earlier, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the police investigation was "ongoing and our focus is firmly on locating Sam Thomsen.

"The family of Brian James are relieved and grateful at the progress being made.

Understandably this has been a very difficult time for the family, who are still grieving for a loved one who was killed right before Christmas."

At the time of James' death, his girlfriend's cousin told the Herald the pair were deeply in love.

"It was love at first sight for them," Te Kahukoka-Rose Yelash, 19, said.

"He was a very strong person and he was well loved. He was cheeky, very cheeky, but it was all love. He had our backs through everything, he just wanted the best for everyone," she said.

She said James was a great barber.

"He pushed me to do barbering and supported me, even when I wanted to give up," Yelash said.

Barber shop owner Moe Ball posted this photo of James as a memorial to his former coworker. Photo / Supplied

James had been working as a barber at Moe's Barber shop in Mt Eden for about six months, working alongside owner Moe Ball.

Ball had dropped James home hours before he was killed at the Mt Roskill address. James had even asked Ball if he wanted to come inside, which Ball declined.

While he hadn't known him long, Ball said he was surprised such an incident had happened, given James' kind nature.

"He was actually a gentle fella. He was quite a soft-spoken young fellow."

He said James was an "excellent barber", having cut hair since he was 17.

Armed police at the scene on Glass Rd in Mt Roskill after a man was shot dead. Photo / Emma Russell

• Anyone with information about the location of Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140, or you can provide information anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.