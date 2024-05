Police were called to the scene at 9.25am on Sunday.

A investigation is under way after a man was found dead in Invercargill this morning.

Police confirmed they attended an incident near the intersection of Sydney St and St Andrew St at 9.25am after a man was located deceased.

“A scene examination has been completed today, with the death being treated as unexplained,” police said.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Tuesday.