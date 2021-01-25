Akaroa bay closed after faecal bacteria found

Akaroa. Photo / NZH

A health warning has been issued after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in a bay in Akaroa Harbour.

The bacteria was found in a recent sample taken from Glen Bay and health authorities have not yet spotted the source.

Dr Ramon Pink, Canterbury medical officer of health, said the water was not safe for swimming or recreational use and posed a health risk.

"Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering mahinga kai refer to the information below.

"Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa."

Environment Canterbury is taking more samples of the water to nail down the possible cause.