Calls for kayakers to carry locator beacons in wake of Koyren Campbell disappearance

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell. Photo / Jack Crossland

The employer of a Wellington kayaker missing for over a week has encouraged a requirement that all water-goers carry a locator beacon.

It follows the disappearance of kayaker Koyren Campbell, 22, who has been missing since failing to return from a fishing trip eight days ago.

His employer, D-Fluff Insulation company director David Downer, led a jet-ski search of Wellington's coastline on Saturday, the day after the official search was called off.

Downer said on Tuesday a fine for not carrying a locator beacon could be a good way to prevent further disappearances at sea.

David Downer, from D-Fluff insulation. Photo / Jack Crossland

"If people are out on the water and they don't have a locator beacon on them, maybe it's about time they got a fine for $500 and a free beacon, because that's what it costs.

"It's a small price to pay for your life."

"Maybe go out and invest in a $500 beacon for yourself and just be safe out on the water."

The search for Campbell began when his unmanned kayak was found with a fresh catch of fish last Sunday.

In the days that followed divers found clothing items belonging to Campbell on the seabed, and teams from Police Search and Rescue, NZ Navy and Air Force joined the extensive search of Wellington's coastlines.

Volunteers in Saturday's search included strangers who showed up to help scour the coastline for signs of Koyren Campbell. Photo / Jack Crossland

While the official search was called off on Friday, a group of 22 volunteers, coordinated by Downer, met at Moa Point on Saturday to continue the hunt on jetskis.

Downer thanked the members of the community, some of them strangers, who had participated in the search.

They had so far been unsuccessful in locating Campbell, but he vowed to continue until "we find somebody or something".

"Obviously we have to draw a line at some point," he said on Saturday.

"Until I can .... draw that line, at this stage I will be out here every day."