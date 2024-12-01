Advertisement
Engine issue: Air NZ Wellington to Sydney flight diverted to Auckland

RNZ
Fiight ANZ249 departed Wellington before being diverted to Auckland. Photo / via FlightRadar24

By RNZ

An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Sydney has been diverted to Auckland.

In a statement, Air New Zealand head of flight operations Hugh Pearce said flight NZ249 from Wellington to Sydney experienced an engine issue about an hour into the flight.

“As per Air New Zealand’s standard operating procedures, the engine was shut down and the aircraft was diverted to Auckland where it landed safely just after 5.20pm.

“The matter will now be investigated. Customers will be rebooked on the next available service. We thank them for their patience”.

Flight ANZ249 departed Wellington shortly before 3pm.

The website Flight Radar shows the flight path sharply diverting away to Auckland shortly after leaving Wellington.

It has now landed in Auckland.

