Fiight ANZ249 departed Wellington before being diverted to Auckland. Photo / via FlightRadar24

By RNZ

An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Sydney has been diverted to Auckland.

In a statement, Air New Zealand head of flight operations Hugh Pearce said flight NZ249 from Wellington to Sydney experienced an engine issue about an hour into the flight.

“As per Air New Zealand’s standard operating procedures, the engine was shut down and the aircraft was diverted to Auckland where it landed safely just after 5.20pm.

“The matter will now be investigated. Customers will be rebooked on the next available service. We thank them for their patience”.