She said failure to secure the visa would have almost certainly split the family, as there was no way her husband would have been able to adjust to life in the mountain village.
Valdez and Velasco met in 2020 when he was a customer at the Albany sushi shop where she worked.
She obtained a new employer-sponsored work visa before applying for a partnership visa supported by Velasco, which was declined.
After a successful Immigration and Protection Tribunal (IPT) appeal against deportation, she lodged a residence visa application in September 2023 - but when her work visa expired, Immigration NZ refused to grant her an interim visa to await its decision on her residence visa.
The agency also said it was concerned Valdez may have provided misleading information in a previous application.
Velasco said getting residency for Valdez was a big relief and they could finally focus on being a family.