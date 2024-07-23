Advertisement
Actura NZ, Australia collapse: Families fight to recoup $22m owed by Nasa space camp company

Tom Dillane
Deb Lawson, 49, and her son James, 15, are among more than 270 families affected by the collapse of Actura New Zealand.

  • Nasa school camp company Actura has gone into liquidation owing NZ families about $3.7 million and Australian creditors $18.4m. It is also understood to be in liquidation in Singapore and Taiwan.
  • Kiwi families have had to pursue liquidation of the NZ arm of the company by becoming shareholders after parents and grandparents went into debt by adding the $14,000 camp fees on mortgages or funding them by extra jobs.
  • NZ company Rocket Lab has provided some consolation to affected families by offering tours of its Auckland facility.

Hundreds of distraught New Zealand and Australian families are fighting to recoup $22 million owed to them by a tour company that promised student trips to Nasa’s headquarters in Houston.

