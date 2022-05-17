Liam Reid. Photo / File / NZPA

In 2007 Christchurch woman Emma Louise Agnew was found dead - murdered by a man she met while trying to sell her car.

The 20-year-old was reported missing on November 15 and her body was found 12 days later, hidden beneath vegetation and pine needles near a holiday park in the north of the city.

Agnew's death was shocking and tragic - but when details emerged of what happened to her and who was responsible, there was outrage.

Liam James Reid was arrested the day after Agnew was found and charged with rape and murder.

Emma Agnew was killed in 2007. Photo / Supplied

By the time he went on trial in 2008 he had also been charged with the rape, attempted murder and robbery of a 21-year-old student in Dunedin nine days after Emma was killed.

Reid denied all charges and claimed police had the wrong man; that although DNA linked him to Agnew and her car he did not harm her.

After a high profile trial in the High Court at Christchurch, a jury took just four hours to reach a verdict.

Reid was found guilty on all counts relating to Agnew and the woman in Dunedin.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a 23-year minimum non-parole period and preventive detention.

After Reid was convicted, details of his previous offending - and his name change - could be revealed.

In today's episode of Herald podcast A Moment In Crime senior journalist Anna Leask details Reid's life of crime and the death of Emma Agnew.

The episode features in-court audio from Reid speaking in court during the trial, where he maintained he had been wrongly accused.

Leask has been covering Reid's offending - and Agnew's case - since she was reported missing.

Emma Agnew's parents Henry and Louise after he was found guilty of her murder. Photo / NZME

In our first episode, we looked back at the Christchurch terror attack - what unfolded on March 15 and how it changed New Zealand.



The podcast has also delved into the death of West Auckland toddler Aisling Symes, the cold case murder of Kayo Matsuzawa, the murder of Feilding farmer Scott Guy, the disappearance of Jim Donnelly at the Glenbrook steel mill, the murders of Grace Millane and the Kahui twins, the killing of Christie Marceau, and double killer Jason Somerville, infamous for the Christchurch House of Horrors.

In 2017, Leask wrote and hosted Chasing Ghosts - a six-part podcast series on the Amber-Lee Cruickshank case.

The South Island toddler disappeared almost 27 years ago from a small town on the shore of Lake Wakatipu.

Despite exhaustive and repeated searches, there has never been any sign of the little girl.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Amber-Lee's disappearance, Leask investigated the famous cold case in a bid to generate some answers for the toddler's family.

It was the Herald's first true-crime podcast.

