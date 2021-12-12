Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A Moment In Crime: Christchurch schoolgirl murder - the shocking tragedy of Louisa Damodran

4 minutes to read
It has been 25 years since 2-year-old Amber-Lee Cruickshank disappeared from Kingston on the shore of Lake Wakatipu. Initially she was presumed drown but quickly police and her mother Nicola suspected something far more sinister happened to the little blonde girl. Video / Mike Scott

It has been 25 years since 2-year-old Amber-Lee Cruickshank disappeared from Kingston on the shore of Lake Wakatipu. Initially she was presumed drown but quickly police and her mother Nicola suspected something far more sinister happened to the little blonde girl. Video / Mike Scott

Anna Leask
By
Anna Leask

Reporter

In October 1986 Christchurch schoolgirl Louisa Damodran went missing as she walked home from school.

Her family lived just 800m from Bromley School and when the child failed to return home they panicked.

A massive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium