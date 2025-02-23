Advertisement
Cook in his own kitchen: National’s Shane Reti talks science’s big reset and gene tech bill

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

New Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti is overseeing the science sector's largest makeover in three decades. Photo / Mike Scott

New Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti is overseeing the science sector's largest makeover in three decades. Photo / Mike Scott

  • New Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti is directing major resets of our science and university systems.
  • He’s also overseeing the introduction of the Government’s Gene Technology Bill, now before Parliament’s select committee.
  • He tells science reporter Jamie Morton that the “direction of travel” for science remains a focus on economic growth, citing space, energy and medical tech as potential areas of strength.

If Dr Shane Reti was, until recently, a chef toiling away out the back of a chain restaurant, today he’s enjoying the freedom of running his own deli.

That’s not my analogy but one loosely offered by the former GP, freshly bumped from the health portfolio into the job of

Save

