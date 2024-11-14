OpenStar Technologies founder and CEO Ratu Mataira shows Markets with Madison one of the magnets it developed for its nuclear fusion experiment.

Future iterations of OpenStar’s steel chamber would create nuclear fusion energy, he said.

OpenStar’s effort was a continuation of the levitated dipole experiment that began in the United States, but was shut down in 2011 when it lost government funding.

Darren Garnier was one of the physicists on the original project who now works for OpenStar.

“It was a long period of grief to tell you the truth,” he told Markets with Madison.

“You’ve developed it here [in New Zealand] and I’m so happy to join.”

OepnStar CEO Ratu Mataira (left) and its head of plasma science Darren Garnier (right) at the site.

Most nuclear fusion companies were in the United States. OpenStar was the only one in New Zealand.

It had raised US$12 million ($20.4m) in two years and would probably raise more next year.

“I think it’s absolutely a trillion-dollar market and you want to capture as much of that as you can.”

Could our country be the first to crack fusion, following New Zealander Ernest Rutherford’s splitting of atoms?

And how could abundant energy transform economies?

