Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

How huge university job cuts threaten NZ’s science future - Jamie Morton

Jamie Morton
By
18 mins to read
Students mount a protest outside the Albany campus of Massey University, which last week decided to cut more than 60 positions at its College of Sciences. Scientists fear the turmoil seen across universities will have long-lasting impacts. Photo / Niklas Polzer

Students mount a protest outside the Albany campus of Massey University, which last week decided to cut more than 60 positions at its College of Sciences. Scientists fear the turmoil seen across universities will have long-lasting impacts. Photo / Niklas Polzer

Massive job losses and financial turmoil in our universities are threatening the future of science in New Zealand. Science reporter Jamie Morton explains why that’s becoming a problem for all of us.

Next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand