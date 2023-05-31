Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

R&D spending jumps, but still it’s shy of government target

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
The Research and Development Tax Incentive provides a 15 per cent tax credit on R&D spending carried out in NZ. Photo / Getty Creative

The Research and Development Tax Incentive provides a 15 per cent tax credit on R&D spending carried out in NZ. Photo / Getty Creative

The Research and Development tax credit has supported more than $2 billion of R&D spending from August 2022 to May 2022 – an increase of around $1 billion in less than nine months, Research, Science

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business