More than 60 jobs to go as Massey University confirms science cuts

More than 60 roles in cash-strapped Massey University’s College of Sciences are to be disestablished in a major restructure criticised by a union as "short-sighted and wrong". Photo / Niklas Polzer

More than 60 science roles are being cut in a sweeping Massey University restructure condemned by a union as “completely unnecessary”.

Staff in Massey’s College of Sciences were today told the university would go ahead with a cost-cutting revamp that would merge two schools and consolidate a range of activities at the university’s Manawatū campus.

That included research and teaching in disciplines including food technology, chemistry, zoology, ecology, conservation and molecular cell biology – much of which has been based out of Albany.

Massey’s engineering, supply chain management and quality systems qualifications, meanwhile, would be closed altogether, with no enrolments from next year.

The changes also spelt the disestablishment of about 67 positions, with newly created roles bringing net cuts to around 56 jobs.

Albany-based ecologist Professor Dianne Brunton, among those given their notice today, said her colleagues were shocked at the decision.

“We thought they might enable a time of teaching out, so we can finish our masters and PhD students, but no, they don’t want to do that,” said Brunton, who now expects to leave in April.

The college’s pro-vice chancellor, Professor Ray Geor, said all current students would be assisted in completing their qualifications, either through teach-out of the qualification, or transferring within Massey or to another institution.

Geor said the changes would allow the college to build on its teaching and research, while also addressing “challenging financial circumstances”.

Tertiary Education Union labels restructure ‘deeply disappointing’

The cash-strapped university reportedly faced a potential operating deficit of more than $50 million for 2023 - much higher than the $8.8m deficit it posted in 2022.

“We acknowledge this will be a challenging time for staff and are providing support to those impacted,” Geor said.

The decision follows months of often-tense negotiations between university leadership, affected staff and union delegates, who last month tried to avert job losses with an alternative proposal that was ultimately rejected.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt said today’s outcome was “deeply disappointing” for members.

“They are hard-working and crucial parts of the university and science community, and this is completely unnecessary, short-sighted and the wrong decision to make,” he said.

“The next step for us is meeting and talking with members who are affected by this.”

The restructure is the latest in rolling rounds of cuts across New Zealand universities, in which hundreds of jobs have been eliminated through voluntary or forced redundancies.

While the Covid-19 pandemic worsened universities’ financial woes, Universities New Zealand has pointed to a steady decline in real-term government funding over the past decade.

