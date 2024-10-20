A debunking report by our first adviser, Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, helped bring an end to hysteria around meth-contaminated homes, while his successor Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard played a central role in crises like the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2019 Whakaari disaster.

At this point, the future of the office, which took a $500,000 funding cut in the last Budget, is unclear. That’s despite the role having been formally advertised before Gerrard finished her six-year tenure on July 1.

Former chief science adviser Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard finished her six-year tenure in July. Photo / Greg Bowker

According to those with knowledge of the situation, a recruitment process earlier this year led to a preferred candidate being selected, meetings with Luxon, and an informal handover.

But what was envisaged to have been a smooth transition hit a wall: first when officials advised of a two-month delay, and later when the candidate was eventually told to stand down.

It’s understood the sole staffer remaining in the office, who’d been retained for continuity between adviser, leaves for another role at the end of this week.

The Herald asked Luxon’s office yesterday why the candidate was stood down and whether the Prime Minister still wanted a chief scientist.

A spokesperson didn’t directly answer those questions, but said an advisory group led by Gluckman was undertaking a “thorough review” on how to strengthen our science system.

Last month, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) refused to release to the Green Party briefing papers related to the role, on the grounds the appointment was “still under active consideration”.

The DPMC’s deputy chief executive of policy, Janine Smith, also told the party the Gluckman-led review “may suggest changes” to the function.

New Zealand's first chief science adviser, Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, is leading a Government-ordered review of the science system. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Luxon’s spokesperson said the Government remained committed to supporting science and innovation.

“This review is the next step in that commitment.”

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick however said it was “deeply concerning” the role remained vacant, given there had been plenty of warning and time to find a suitable replacement.

“The delay in reappointing the role indicates we may see re-scoping of the job to better fit the political expediency and convenience of Luxon’s Government, and this doesn’t bode well for objective, rational, evidence-informed public policy debate - or us as a country.”

Labour’s science spokeswoman Dr Deborah Russell said the Government needed to explain why the role had been empty for so long.

“Because as a public and influential role, whoever is appointed will advise the Government on some crucial issues that affect all New Zealanders.”

The concern comes after waves of cost-cutting and restructures across the public and science sectors, in which thousands of roles have been disestablished.

They’ve included Department of Conservation’s and Ministry of Transport chief scientist roles - each of those advisers have since spoken out - although several departmental science advisers remained elsewhere across the Government.

The Chief Science Adviser Forum, chaired by MBIE’s Dr Gill Jolly, also remained active.

Still, New Zealand Association of Scientists co-president Professor Troy Baisden said it would “scary” to face a crisis with the top role empty.

“The role has showed its value in providing trusted advice and building pathways that may no longer operate as expected with the role vacant,” he said.

Professor Troy Baisden.

“Without it, there’s a risk that no institution or expert has a clear, trusted pathway to providing the high-level advice needed.”

Baisden questioned why an acting adviser hadn’t been appointed in the interim, and criticised the secrecy under which the sector review had been carried out.

“There are plenty of foreseeable circumstances where things could go badly wrong and undermine our international reputation, including business and investment.”

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.