Christchurch Dean, Ben Truman said the visits were about bringing people back into their Cathedral at Christmas.

“Going inside will mean so much to many Christchurch people, who will remember visiting it in the past and leaving gifts for children in need under the City Mission tree.

“We are bringing a cherished tradition back to life and reminding everyone of the important part our Cathedral has in our city’s traditions.”

Embedded in a beam high up inside the Cathedral is a hook that was used to hold up the large pine City Mission tree of the past.

The current modern 10-metre steel tree was built in 2020, and its spiralling parallel helix design will be placed near the original site.

Christchurch City Missioner Corinne Haines said she was delighted that the Mission tree had found such a worthy and historic home this Christmas.

She said it had not been erected for the last few years, due to security concerns at its previous Cashel Mall home, and the costs of installation.

Opening the Cathedral and erecting and lighting the tree has been done at no cost to the Mission or Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited – with local businesses footing the bill.

Truman said the building – which is a third of the way through its restoration – will look significantly different even from a few months ago, as the scaffolding has now all been removed.

He said the Cathedral’s finer details will be able to be seen more clearly, “reminding people of its former glory.”

The Dean acknowledged that 2024 had been a hard year for many people – and for the Cathedral – and its opening gave the opportunity for people to come together and look forward to a better 2025.

Truman is hopeful that the Cathedral’s opening will keep its reinstatement at the front of people’s minds.

“We’re still keen to see it reinstated in the heart of the city... reminding people of just how magnificent that building is, is really important to us.”

The Christ Church Cathedral’s restoration ground to a halt in August, following confirmation the Government would not provide the $60-million-dollar lifeline to allow work to continue.

Treasury documents written by Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ office were released last month and shed further light on the decision to decline more Crown cash.

It highlighted that giving additional tax-payer funds would not have provided sufficient value for money or public benefit, particularly as the building is privately-owned by the Anglican church.

It noted the Cathedral wouldn’t have provided similar facilities as the Cardboard Cathedral, nor relax rules to host services for other faiths, or events including food.

Government officials also had little confidence further cost blow-outs wouldn’t occur.

This week, Christchurch City Councillor Andrei Moore asked Council staff to investigate whether the $5-million-dollars it had collected for the Cathedral’s reinstatement, could instead be re-directed into rates reductions for residents next year.



