The Port of Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Authorities have intercepted 50kg of cocaine at the Port of Tauranga.

Police said in a statement today a joint investigation between New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Customs Service identified a high-risk shipment arriving at the port in early February.

The shipment originated in Brazil and New Zealand was its intended destination, police said.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, from the police’s National Organised Crime Group, said four men aged between 22 and 36 were initially arrested following the discovery.

Fifty kilograms of cocaine was intercepted at the Port of Tauranga in February. Photo / NZ Police

”Over the following weeks, enquiries into this serious offending have continued, which led to several search warrants being conducted throughout Tāmaki Makaurau and Tauranga and a further seven arrests made, including two men with alleged gang links.

”During a further search warrant in the Counties Manukau district, a significant number of firearms, including three semi-automatics and two fully automatic rifles, were located and seized.”

A 50-year-old male was arrested at this address and was also allegedly found in possession of a loaded .22-calibre pistol, Gollan said.

Firearms were found during a search of an address in the Counties Manukau district. Photo / NZ Police

On February 20, police searched properties in Tauranga where two men, aged 33 and 37, were arrested.

Police alleged they were also gang members.

Gollan alleged police observed extensive preparations being undertaken by the group to recover the cocaine.

”This included the purchase of walkie-talkie radios, an army ghillie suit, bolt cutters, gloves, security-branded T-shirts, and high-visibility gear.

”All 11 men are facing charges relating to the importation, conspiracy and possession for supply of cocaine. Two of the men are also facing charges relating to the possession of firearms, and police are not ruling out further charges as more information comes to light.”

Firearms were found during a search of an address in the Counties Manukau district. Photo / NZ Police

They are all due to reappear in the Auckland District Court.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said it was a complex investigation, with Customs and Police working together to target the criminal group.

“Customs continues to screen 100 per cent of all air and sea cargo shipments, taking a closer look at shipments that raise red flags.

“This is another excellent example of our partnership approach with police yielding great results.

“We also work closely with ports and legitimate supply chain partners to help keep our borders safe and secure.”