A multi-million dollar international drug operation has been upended with New Zealand, Australian, and Canadian authorities working together to uncover an elaborate scheme to import methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup.

A former New Zealand sports champion has been charged with importing cocaine and possessing the drug for supply.

The man appeared in Auckland District Court this afternoon on one charge of importing the Class A substance and another charge of possessing it for supply.

Both charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

He is jointly charged with four others who also appeared in the court today.

Auckland District Court Judge Belinda Sellars granted the former athlete interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until later this week.

Two of the men has been remanded in custody until Wednesday and the remaining two have been remanded in custody until early next month.

One of the men pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him.

Members of some of the men’s families attended the hearing in support.

The men vary in ages from early 20s to mid 40s.

