24-year-old charged over shooting in Otago's Karitane keeps name secret

Police at the scene at Karitane where a person was seriously injured. Photo / Craig Baxter

A 24-year-old man charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Karitane will have his identity kept secret for at least another two weeks.

The defendant appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning where no plea was entered by counsel Campbell Savage.

Justice Cameron Mander extended name suppression of the defendant until a hearing in a fortnight.

It is understood the victim was shot in the head in the seaside village north of Dunedin on October 15.

Police were called to the Coast Rd property at 3.20pm, Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said.

The injured man was rushed to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Later that afternoon, at least half a dozen police officers, including a member of the armed offenders squad, were involved in the arrest of a man about 20km south of where the incident took place.

The victim was in a "stable" condition last week, according to family members.