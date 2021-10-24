Voyager 2021 media awards
Person dies after plane crash near Twizel

The plane crash happened near Lake Ōhau in Mackenzie Basin

A person has died after a light plane crashed near Lake Ōhau

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the fatality in the crash at Twizel-Omarama Rd near Lake Ōhau at 10:46am.

Police also confirmed they received a report of the crash but they didn't have any further details.

A person has posted on social media that the plane has crashed into a field, however that is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Although several locals had heard emergency services sirens earlier, none contacted by the Herald knew that there had been a fatal plane crash in the town.

North Otago Federated Farmers president Jared Ross was aware there had been a crash but didn't know any details.

He knew of a couple of people who flew in the area and was contacting them.

