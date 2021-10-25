Labour Day road toll: Holiday road toll climbs to eight after motorcyclist killed

Helicopter lands on the Rākaia River Bridge after reports of a crash between a motorbike and truck. Video / Teariki Jnr Takairangi

Eight people have now died over the Labour weekend holiday period.

Police confirmed this afternoon that a motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Selwyn District, Canterbury, this morning.

Emergency services responded to the incident on the Rākaia River Bridge after reports of a crash between a motorbike and truck at 9.45am.

"Sadly, the driver of the motorbike has died," police said.

The state highway is closed between Main Rākaia Rd and Elizabeth Ave as a result and people travelling in the area are told to find an alternative route or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is now on site examining the scene to determine the circumstances of the crash.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area," police said.

The motorcyclist's death comes after seven people died in the first two days of the long weekend.

UPDATE 1:40PM

SH1 Rakaia remains CLOSED and contractors are still on-site clearing the debris. Please continue to use detour and drive with care. Thank you very much for your understanding and patience. ^LZ https://t.co/6RCo74gCbc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) October 25, 2021

The eighth road death now puts this year's holiday road toll, as it stands, in line with last year's death toll over the Labour Day weekend when eight people were killed also.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian has been critically hurt after being struck by a truck in the Waimakariri district, in Canterbury.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on State Highway 1 in Kaiapoi.

Motorists are being told that traffic is now heavy in the area and continues to build as a result of the crash.

"Diversions are in place. However, motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible," a police statement said.

Road authorities said the incident is near William St and people are being urged to delay their journey.

SH1 KAIAPOI, CANTERBURY - CRASH - 12PM

We have reports of a crash near William Street. Emergency are on route. Please plan your journey ahead and expect DELAYS. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/IcRg72YaUB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) October 24, 2021

Authorities are urging people to drive safely over the long weekend, after seven people were killed on roads around the country in the first two days of the Labour Day weekend.

Holiday road toll: Seven people killed in two days

Two people died in a crash on SH14 near Whekī Valley in Whāngārei yesterday.

Three other people were injured in the same crash; suffering moderate to critical injuries.

On Saturday, a person died after falling from a moving vehicle on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd in Kawakawa Bay just before 7pm.

Another two people died after a serious two-car crash near Waihola, Otago, on Saturday morning. Three others were injured, two seriously and one moderately.

On Friday, a motorcyclist died at the scene after colliding with a car in Burnham, Christchurch, and a woman was killed after being hit by a truck in Hawke's Bay.

The victim, identified as a mother from Napier, was hit by a truck-and-trailer horse float between Hastings and Waipāwa.

It is the first fatality on Hawke's Bay roads in more than four months, and the Herald understands the driver was transporting horses that had competed in events at the Hastings showgrounds.

The Labour Day weekend holiday road toll period started at 4pm on Friday and ends 6am tomorrow.

"Police can't be everywhere all of the time," police said.

"Drivers need to take responsibility for their actions when operating a vehicle and focus on getting everybody in their vehicle to their destination safely."