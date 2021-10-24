Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Māngere assault

A 69-year-old man has died after an assault in Mangere yesterday.

A 69-year-old man has died after an assault at his home in Auckand's Māngere.

Emergency services were called to the Māngere East property early yesterday morning.

There they found the man critically injured, a police spokesperson said.

After being taken to Middlemore Hospital he died of his injuries last night.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent in relation to the assault, and will appear in Manukau District Court today.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing and further charges may be laid.

Police confirmed nobody else is being sought in relation to the man's death.