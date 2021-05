Jordan, 13, has been reported missing in Riccarton, Christchurch. Photo / Canterbury Police

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Christchurch has been found safe and well.

Jordan was reported missing from the Clyde Rd, Riccarton, area on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said he was found safe and well later that evening.

At the time, the spokesperson said Jordan's loved ones are very concerned for his wellbeing,

If you have seen Jordan or have any information which might help, please call police on 111 and quote event number P046413683.