Caravan destroyed in crash on highway between Marlborough and Nelson

A crash on State Highway 6 on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Part of the highway between Marlborough and Nelson was blocked for hours after a vehicle towing a caravan reportedly rolled on the road.

Emergency services were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on SH6 shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A photo of the crash shows the caravan completely destroyed on the side of the road.

A tow truck was called and the motorists were told to expect delays.

FINAL UPDATE 6:55PM

This crash on SH6 Whangamoa is now fully CLEAR and all restrictions have been lifted. Thank you for being patient, while the vehicle was being towed. ^APhttps://t.co/XPavkBZxMb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) May 5, 2021

The part of the road was reopened at about 6.55pm.