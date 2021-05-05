Caravan destroyed in crash on highway between Marlborough and Nelson

Part of the highway between Marlborough and Nelson was blocked for hours after a vehicle towing a caravan reportedly rolled on the road.
Emergency services were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on SH6 shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.
A police spokeswoman said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
A photo of the crash shows the caravan completely destroyed on the side of the road.
A tow truck was called and the motorists were told to expect delays.
The part of the road was reopened at about 6.55pm.