Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Caravan destroyed in crash on highway between Marlborough and Nelson

Quick Read
A crash on State Highway 6 on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

A crash on State Highway 6 on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Part of the highway between Marlborough and Nelson was blocked for hours after a vehicle towing a caravan reportedly rolled on the road.

Emergency services were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on SH6 shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Read More

A photo of the crash shows the caravan completely destroyed on the side of the road.

A tow truck was called and the motorists were told to expect delays.

The part of the road was reopened at about 6.55pm.