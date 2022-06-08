Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Stairway to puffdom the winter warmer you need

3 minutes to read
The Stairway of Tāne is up there with pumpkin soup and a roaring fire to keep you warm this winter. Plus you are rewarded with stunning views. Photo / Judith Lacy

The Stairway of Tāne is up there with pumpkin soup and a roaring fire to keep you warm this winter. Plus you are rewarded with stunning views. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

I hope you are sitting down Palmerston North because I have big news. I did it not once, but twice. Yes, twice.

I subjected my arthritic knee, my fear of heights, my lack of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.