The Stairway of Tāne is up there with pumpkin soup and a roaring fire to keep you warm this winter. Plus you are rewarded with stunning views. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

I hope you are sitting down Palmerston North because I have big news. I did it not once, but twice. Yes, twice.

I subjected my arthritic knee, my fear of heights, my lack of balance and all my wobbly bits to completing the Stairway of Tāne circuit twice.

Not in the same day, mind you. There's no need to get carried away.

Ever since the two sets of stairs were opened to the public in 2018, I have gazed across the awa pondering whether I could make it. They looked so exposed, so extreme, so not me.

When the Manawatū Guardian's proverbs contributor Associate Professor Gina Salapata invited me to go with her to look at the proverbs dotted around the walkway I couldn't say no. Plus, I thought, she knows how to ring 111 when I go flying - and not in the drone way.

On Sunday, I retraced my steps making notes and taking photos. I was super cautious going down, partly because I didn't have Gina's speed dialling expertise but also because in places the gravel on the steps has been washed away, leaving clay just waiting to send you slip sliding.

Before you begin bending those knees, let alone puffing, you need to find the entrance ways. Neither is marked with a sign of any kind. One is next to 10 Vaucluse Heights and the other next to 36. You can also get to the stairs via Te Motu o Poutoa (Anzac Park). One set is 207 steps and the other is 220.

He Kupu Rangatira – The Proverb Pathway was launched last year. Unfortunately some of the words of wisdom are already nearly illegible, particularly the tile and corten steel ones, thanks to weathering.

This German proverb sums up anyone who gives Te Arapiki o Tāne a go. Photo / Judith Lacy

My favourite of the 12 proverbs is the Samoan one - no rush, no fuss, not miss the bus. The proverbs were submitted by the community and the story behind this one is the submitter's aunt was taking a shower when the bus turned up. The driver told her not to fuss.

Bean by bean the sack gets filled (Greek) is placed on the front of a step offering encouragement to keep lifting those knees.

You can pretend you are reading the proverbs while catching your breath, or as Gina puts it, pause at the breathing stations.

A sign explains the name Te Arapiki o Tāne (Stairway of Tāne) recognises not only the achievements of Tāne Mahuta in the Māori creation story but people of today who strive to reach the pinnacles of healthy living.

Dare I say, what I liked best was the seat at the top of the stairs closest to the observatory. Not just because I could sit, admire the view and people watch, but because of the plaque. The seat is in memory of Sonja Crews, a free spirit who loved walking in the area.

I saw one couple three times on my second visit. They were doing three loops with the man saying he had to do enough exercise to deserve a beer when he got home.

The setting sun, the clouds and the powerful river were my rewards. Okay and the boysenberry danish I bought on my way home. I'm sure there must be a proverb in there somewhere.