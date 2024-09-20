Advertisement
Driver warnings issued for Manawatū, Whanganui and Tararua as slips close Pahīatua Track

2 mins to read
Heavy rain has washed out a section of Bremner’s Bridge on Balance Valley Rd.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi is urging drivers travelling through Manawatū, Whanganui and Tararua to drive with caution as heavy rain continues to saturate the regions.

Pahīatua Track and Ballance Valley Rd-Gorge Rd are now closed due to slips and flooding. Road crews are working to clear the slips and traffic has been diverted to Saddle Rd.

Crews are continuing to closely monitor all state highways in the region for any slips and surface flooding.

NZTA regional manager of maintenance and operations Rua Pani says extreme caution is needed while travelling around the region.

“Even if state highways are open, the ground around them is saturated from so much rain. Please be on alert for possible flooding, slips or debris on the network.

“We know the importance of Pahīatua Track and our crews are working as quickly as possible to clear debris.”

“It’s really important to drive to the conditions when travelling around the region, adjust your speed and following distance when you need to and be alert for the possibility of surface flooding or debris on roads.”

Roads could be closed at short notice should conditions worsen. Drivers are advised to check NZTA’s Journey Planner for any changes and updates.

More heavy rain is forecast this afternoon, easing this evening.

