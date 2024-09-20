Heavy rain has washed out a section of Bremner’s Bridge on Balance Valley Rd.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi is urging drivers travelling through Manawatū, Whanganui and Tararua to drive with caution as heavy rain continues to saturate the regions.

Pahīatua Track and Ballance Valley Rd-Gorge Rd are now closed due to slips and flooding. Road crews are working to clear the slips and traffic has been diverted to Saddle Rd.

Crews are continuing to closely monitor all state highways in the region for any slips and surface flooding.

NZTA regional manager of maintenance and operations Rua Pani says extreme caution is needed while travelling around the region.