Brunswick School received funding in 2023 to increase the size of their lavender garden and purchase a still to produce lavender oil for creating sustainable products to sell to the community.

From fruit trees to rain water tanks, chicken coops to composting systems, 25 environmental projects have received a cash boost from Horizons Regional Council.

The council has awarded 25 grants to Enviroschools for environmental and sustainability projects through the Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund. The fund supports sustainability projects from Enviroschools in the Horizons region.

Horizons senior environmental educator and Enviroschools Regional Leader Sarah Williams said the council received 31 applications, seeking a total of $23,000.

“We were pleased to see applications from across the region with all districts represented,” she said.

“This year we have seen an increase in projects linked to food sustainability with schools and centres focused on vegetable gardens, purchasing of tunnel houses to increase growing time especially for those in colder areas of our region, the planting of fruit trees and creation of composting systems”.