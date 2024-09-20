Sign up now, on the Library website: www.citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz.

Chelsea Winter is in town on Tuesday, October 22 at the Palmerston North Conference and Function Centre, to celebrate her latest book.

If you don’t know who Chelsea is, you must have been living under a lightly-toasted panini. She is Aotearoa’s best-selling cookbook author, and she’s back with her seventh cookbook, Tasty.

Tickets are $20 from Central Library pncl@pncc.govt.nz, 027 292 9965 or Paper Plus Palmerston North palmerstonnorth@paperplus.co.nz, 06 359 4635.

It seems like every author in the country is doing the rounds at the moment – what a treat for book-lovers. Here are some of the wonderful sessions coming up at Central Library.

Local legend Carly Thomas is launching her book The Last Muster on October 9. The book is about horses, high country, and hard-working characters.

Another high-profile Manawatū writer, Richard Shaw, is visiting for a talk on October 11, and a writing workshop on October 12. Shaw’s books The Forgotten Coast and The Unsettled are fearless and compelling examinations of cultural amnesia, but they also offer a positive, hopeful way forward. Highly recommended.

On October 18 Janet Newman and Robin Peace talk ecopoetry, presenting a smorgasbord of free-range organic words, in conversation with acclaimed local writer and all-round lovely person Helen Lehndorf.

Best-selling Aotearoa author Nicky Pellegrino takes us on a romantic trip with her latest book Marry Me In Italy on October 23. Pop along to hear her talk about writing, love and la dolce vita.

More details, including times and specific locations, are on the City Library website – your one-stop source for all the literary loveliness of the library.

Talofa. Ni sa bula vinaka. Fakaalofa lahi atu. Mālo ni. This October we celebrate four of the 11 unique Pacific Language Weeks: Tuvalu, Fiji, Niue and Tokelau.

During the Fiji Language Week, Palmy Fijian Wesleyan will be back again, sharing their culture through song and dance. You will not want to miss this. Saturday October 12, 12pm-12.30pm, Mezzanine Floor, Central Library.

The Loamstone is missing and Strom is in danger! Don’t panic, this is just one of the fantastic storylines that service guide Cam Dickons brings to the Story Citadel sessions.

A theatre performer and writer of speculative fiction, Cam brings Dungeons & Dragons to life.

Story Citadel is a first experience campaign for kids aged 10-13, encouraging confidence in improvisation and creative thinking. Story Citadel is held in the Ruahine Room, Central Library, Wednesday 4pm-5.30pm, for a 6-week period during term. Bookings are essential.

“The world I want to live in” is a fascinating art exhibition from the creative community at How² Te Ako Charitable Trust. The artists are from diverse minority groups, and have created some stunning works.

You have one month to view the display, starting on Monday, October 14, Ground Floor, Central Library.