Residents asked all sorts of questions of Shearman, from drug testing to the composition of her bike, and how she came to represent her country in cycling on the world stage.
There were no other cyclists at her primary school, but by the time she got to college she was able to join the Palmerston North Girls High team.
After competing at secondary school level came the chance to race at national competitions, earning a spot on the New Zealand team for the UCI Junior World Championships, winning silver in the Team Pursuit at Aigle in 2016 and Montichiari in 2017.
Shearman joined the development Team Pursuit squad in the Cycling New Zealand HP Programme, competing in UCI Track World Cup campaigns in 2019 and 2020.
She was part of NZ teams that won silver medals in the Team Pursuit at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the 2023 World Championships in Glasgow.
Shearman now has her eyes set on the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 and is back on the bike training again already.