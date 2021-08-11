Woman's shock when ex-boyfriend walks in to deliver baby

A Brisbane mother-to-be received the fright of her life when her ex-boyfriend walked in to deliver her baby. Photo / 123rf

A Brisbane mother-to-be received the fright of her life when her ex-boyfriend walked in to deliver her baby. Photo / 123rf

Being in labour is arguably the most vulnerable time in a woman life, but how would you feel if an ex-boyfriend walked into the maternity ward as your midwife?

Well, a Brisbane woman experienced just that when her first baby was ready to come out.

Tarsha had been in hospital for four days with early labour symptoms at 37+5 weeks when the time finally came to meet her child.

Right before she started to push, her midwife announced that her shift had ended and her replacement would soon be in to take over.

"As I'm getting ready to push, she comes back in and says, 'I just want to let you know, *Tim is taking over, and he wants to know if it's okay?'" Tarsha tells Kidspot, still so surprised at the chain of events six years later.

But Tim was not just any ordinary midwife, he was only one of two male midwives at Ipswich Hospital and also happened to be Tarsha's ex-boyfriend.

The pair had only dated for a few months in 2013, just two years before they reconnected in the funniest of situations.

Since breaking up the pair had only spoken a few times.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I actually texted him and joked to say how funny it would be if he ended up delivering my baby," the 28-year-old smiles.

"When they told me it was him, I couldn't believe it, but I was thinking to myself, 'Oh that's fine, it's not the first time he's been down there. Then he just walks in, his arms crossed over and says, 'Hey Tarsha', and I went 'Hey!'"

However, Tarsha wasn't the only one in the room who received the fright of their lives; the father of Tarsha's baby was also in the room.

"I looked over and he just said: 'Are you f****** kidding?' she told Kidspot.

Fortunately, after the surprise, Tarsha delivered a healthy baby girl called Mackenzie.

"Tim held his hand on my stomach and told me when to push, and he ended up being the one to pull her out, do her checks and wrap her up for the first time," she told Kidspot.

Despite the turn of events, Tarsha still found the funny side of the event.

"My placenta was all over the floor, so I'm pretty sure some of it landed on him too."

Despite being apart for two years, Tim made sure the new mother was comfortable and got the care she needed.

"He went to get me a chocolate afterwards, and came in to check on me a few times before I left the hospital and hung out with us for an hour after he finished a shift."

As the years passed on, the pair kept in contact and keep up to date with each other's lives.

Tarsha said she is grateful for their paths crossing and said personally knowing her midwife made her "more comfortable".

"Having my ex as my midwife made it a lot more comfortable."

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.