Over a decade ago, the woman and her boyfriend, who had been together for just four months, decided to go to a magistrate to get married.

A woman has recounted the moment she knew her marriage was doomed. Photo / @noiwontthanks

She preferred to avoid the attention that came with a big wedding.

Once they were married at the local courthouse, everything seemed “good” and the bride was “very happy”.

However, shortly afterward, the groom said two words she would remember forever.

The couple had been married for just 60 seconds when the judge, who enjoyed officiating weddings, mentioned that he would love to hear from them in 10 years to get an update on their relationship.

The bride agreed and said she’d love to do that and joked, “Hopefully I fit in the same dress.”

“My husband of about 60 seconds did not miss a beat, and he said, ‘Or smaller’,” she explained, adding that this later led to a fight.

She said she looked at her husband’s face for context clues, but he wasn’t laughing.

The woman's husband made a comment about her weight at their wedding ceremony, and even the officiant told him it was not okay. Photo / 123RF

“I died inside and I froze like a statue. I just felt like I couldn’t even breathe,” she continued.

It felt like the start of the end of their relationship – and indeed it was.

“My heart just broke. I looked at the judge and he was floored. He said, ‘Son, you just got married’, and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not crazy. My intuition is correct. I am not crazy. This is bad’.”

Despite the bumpy start, the woman stayed with her husband for decade before they ultimately divorced.

She claimed she suffered years of “psychological abuse”, “gaslighting” and “love-bombing” and still believes that wedding-day comment was a red flag regarding what was to come.

“He would convince me that [I was] crazy or dramatic. But I’m none of those things, actually.

“He hated my guts from the beginning. I hope this helps [others]”.