Bride gets kicked in face during lap dance

A bride has shared a video of the moment her husband "ruined" their wedding after he performed a lap dance that went wrong.

It's not the most common of circumstances – having your shirtless, barefoot husband perform a sexy act in front of all your guests on your big day – but that's exactly what went down at this woman's wedding.

The bride can be seen laughing and clapping as her husband cheekily dances to Ginuwine's song Pony.

As he shuffles over towards her, he puts either leg over her head as she giggles hysterically, tapping his backside.

It was all fun and games until someone got hurt – in this case her.

The video, which the bride shared to TikTok, shows the groom change position, to face her.

He then lifts one leg over her head but fails miserably, instead kicking her in the face as the crowd lets out a collective, "Ohhhhh."

The groom then quickly grabs her face and kisses it repeatedly.

After the unfortunate incident the couple can be seen walking off together hand-in-hand as the bride laughs.

"I seem fine but my head was throbbing and I went into a bathroom and cried for a little," the bride later revealed in the clip which she captioned, "How my husband ruined our wedding".

In another video she explained how he felt "insanely bad" but that it was fine "because we ended up partying until 8am with our best friends".

Both clips have amassed more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments with viewers left in shock over the footage.

"I would not have been happy," one person wrote.

"The gasp I made when his foot made contact OMG," a second person said.

"Married and divorced all in the same night after this," a third person joked, while a fourth said, "My aunt is still mad my uncle wore a yellow shirt at their wedding 42 years ago. I can't imagine if he KICKED HER IN THE FACE."