Bizarre 'nappy' detail in bride's dress roasted

Most brides want to look like a princess on their wedding day, so it's safe to say that this woman won't be happy about the comparisons made about her dress.

The dress, which was posted to TikTok by bridal company @solutionsbridal and then shared to a wedding shaming Facebook group, looked every bit the princess gown from the back, with a lacy bodice and flowing chiffon skirt.

But when the model turned around to the front she revealed the bodice was actually a leotard revealed by two waist-high slits in the material.

As the model danced in the short clip the skirt's front material gathered, which people on Facebook quickly pointed out drew a rather unflattering comparison.

One person said it looked like a "loincloth", while others said it was more like a "diaper" or "nappy", according to Yahoo.

The dress looked every bit the princess gown from behind. Photo / TikTok

"Would have been FINE if they hadn't split the skirt like that wtf," one person wrote. "This dress had so much potential."

Another said it was the "wedding dress version of a mullet" with "business in the back – party in the front".

But not everyone hated the dress, with it getting the tick of approval on TikTok where it had plenty of women swooning over its sexy style.

With front splits that looked like a 'loincloth'. Photo / TikTok

"I love this dress, but my grandma would have a heart attack," one person wrote, while another said they were "obsessed" with it.

But one person had more practical concerns, asking: "How do you pee wearing that thing? Do you have to take the whole thing off? If it has snaps or hooks, that sounds like a disaster waiting to happen."

"No snaps, the whole dress has to come off," Solutions Bridal replied.