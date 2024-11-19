She asked: “Am I the a**hole for serving only vegan food at my wedding without telling anyone, then getting upset when my family ordered 20 pizzas during the reception?”

In her post, she said her husband was in agreement with the menu.

“We spent months working with an amazing chef to create a gourmet five-course meal that just happened to be vegan - think mushroom wellington, truffle risotto, roasted vegetable tarts, etc. We spent nearly $15,000 on the food alone.

“We deliberately didn’t mention the food was vegan on the invitations because we wanted people to enjoy it without prejudice. Every dish was designed to be delicious and satisfying, regardless of dietary preference.”

But her cousin wasn’t happy with the food on offer. She soon noticed something was going on when her brother Tom and cousin weren’t at their table.

“The ceremony was beautiful ... Twenty minutes later, I watched in horror as he and my cousins walked in carrying 20 large pizzas. They started distributing them to guests, announcing, ‘Real food for anyone who wants it!’

“I was mortified. The caterers looked so embarrassed, and several guests hadn’t even tried our carefully planned menu yet.”

The bride asked if she was the a**hole for crying over a cousin ordering 20 pizzas at her vegan wedding.

While her anger was originally directed at her cousin, she soon found out her aunt was behind the idea.

“When I confronted Tom, he said my aunt had texted him that ‘all the food is just vegetables’ and they ‘couldn’t let people go hungry at a wedding.’

“The pizza completely upstaged our expensive gourmet meal. People were taking photos and treating it like a joke.”

She went on to say her mother-in-law posted online that her son’s wedding “was saved by pizza” and that the bride attempted to “force everyone to eat rabbit food”.

The bride spent the rest of the night crying and her husband demanded that Tom and her cousins leave.

She explained this “caused a scene” and that “half the family is calling us stuck-up”. The bride said she was accused of “pushing our beliefs” onto the guests.

The bride ended her rant, asking “Am I the a**hole for not announcing the menu was vegan, and then getting upset about the pizza?”

While she hoped to gain sympathy from readers, many piled in on her for not being up front regarding the menu.

“Be honest, you didn’t tell anyone about the menu because you knew they wouldn’t like it/come if you did. This doesn’t make you an AH, but people could have eaten beforehand if they knew the menus weren’t to their liking,” one wrote.

Another responded: “I mean ordering pizzas was out of line but you hid it on purpose knowing people wouldn’t like the idea of it. Yes it’s your special day but being deceptive doesn’t help anyone.”

“You are upset people prefer pizza over your perfectly curated gourmet menu. That alone should answer your question. You’re the a**hole for trying to force the issue,” a third added.



