Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Why Kiwis are making their muffins stodgy – and how to fix it

Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Muffins should be the simplest bake in the world – but too often they turn out dense, dry or mysteriously tough. Photo / Babiche Martens

Muffins should be the simplest bake in the world – but too often they turn out dense, dry or mysteriously tough. Photo / Babiche Martens

Some of New Zealand’s favourite dishes are also the causes of our most frequent kitchen calamities. In this series, Herald food contributor Nikki Birrell tackles our most common culinary mistakes. We’re all guilty of one...

Muffins should be the simplest bake in the world – but too often they turn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save