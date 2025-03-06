Why is New Zealand garlic so expensive?

“Our own crop is just coming onto the market now, and so we’re starting to get that at the stores now.”
“The advent of pricing per bulb is actually a relatively new thing and it actually shows consumers exactly what they’re paying for as well.”
Paying $4 for a bulb reflects the cost that goes into it, he said.
“I think that over the course of the season, you will see that possibly come back a little as well, but that’s close to where it should be I would say.”
“If you look at items around the supermarket a bulb lasts quite a long time: If you pay $13 a kilo for pre-cooked sausages and you use half of them in a night for your family, you’re talking about $6.50 for the night; If you look at a bulb of garlic, it’s probably going to last you two weeks, maybe even three as well.”
Comparing New Zealand garlic to garlic from China, Murphy said he would be able to tell the difference.
“If you go back a generation not many people ate garlic and so I think to have, particularly Chinese garlic being available to people, has increased the number of people eating garlic.”